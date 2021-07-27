Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 18,140 Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $271,646.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALEC opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. upped their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.