Stifel Financial Corp Sells 13,780 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,780 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 273,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.