Stifel Financial Corp Sells 20,069 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,069 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in United States Steel by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.82.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

