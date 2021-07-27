Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABOS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ ABOS opened at $16.57 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $26.98.
About Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
