Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABOS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $16.57 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

In related news, Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

