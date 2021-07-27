Stifel Nicolaus Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $95.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Snap stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. Snap has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,840,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,111,075 shares in the company, valued at $69,008,868.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,007,758 shares of company stock worth $189,774,895 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Snap by 45.6% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

