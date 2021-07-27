STMicroelectronics (STM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE STM opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.