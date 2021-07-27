Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Antero Midstream Call Options (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 9,738 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,153% compared to the typical volume of 777 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

AM opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.