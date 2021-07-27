Stonnington Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $648.21. 377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,316. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $649.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $418.02 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,835,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.