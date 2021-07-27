Stonnington Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,800 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.71. 1,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

