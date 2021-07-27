Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after purchasing an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 44.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.82. 68,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,356. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.69. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

