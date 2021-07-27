Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,806,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Markel by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,215.95. 522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,704. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,209.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

