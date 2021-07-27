Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,806,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Markel by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
MKL stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,215.95. 522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,704. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,209.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.
Markel Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
