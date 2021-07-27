Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 443 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $75.41. 8,100,877 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82.

