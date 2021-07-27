Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $745,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after acquiring an additional 278,558 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

DIS stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.51. The company had a trading volume of 150,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,934. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $322.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

