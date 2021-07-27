Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $995,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $390,542,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 4.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $2,947,266. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. 157,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,293. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Argus increased their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.