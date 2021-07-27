Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 614 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $8.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

