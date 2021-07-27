Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

LRN opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Stride has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Stride by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stride by 14.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stride by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

