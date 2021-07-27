Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.250-$9.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SYK traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. Stryker has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $269.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $291.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

