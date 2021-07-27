Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.25. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 6,899 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $98.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 215.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Summit State Bank worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

