Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

NYSE SUI opened at $189.11 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $189.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

