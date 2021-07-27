SunCoke Energy (SXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.43 million, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.13. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

