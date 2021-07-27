Suncor Energy (SU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Suncor Energy to post earnings of C$0.45 per share for the quarter.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$26.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$40.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,484.44. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.