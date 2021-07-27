Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.80.

Shares of SNDL stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93. Sundial Growers has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 52.96% and a negative net margin of 591.62%. Analysts forecast that Sundial Growers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $640,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $1,729,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 10,909,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

