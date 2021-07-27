SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of STKL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 8,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,594. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.03.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $207.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. Analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,184.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott E. Huckins sold 25,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $323,553.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 483,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,141.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 36.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 141,706 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SunOpta by 156.1% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633,427 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 377.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 742,575 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 503.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 81,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 68,302 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

