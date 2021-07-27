Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.32). Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,925 shares of company stock worth $9,810,341 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUN traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,442,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

