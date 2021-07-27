Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 33.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,481 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 247,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 469.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 244,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,246,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 174,937 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

