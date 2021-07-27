Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given a C$15.71 Price Target by Cormark Analysts

Cormark set a C$15.71 price objective on Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.81.

SPB stock opened at C$15.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.36. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$11.30 and a one year high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$743.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

