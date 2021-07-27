SureRemit Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $10,502.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

