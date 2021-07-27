Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.00.

SWDBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

