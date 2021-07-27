Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Down 96.6% in July

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYZLF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

