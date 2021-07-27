Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Down 96.6% in July

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SYZLF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98.
Sylogist Company Profile
