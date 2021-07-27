Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $283.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.50 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.77.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

