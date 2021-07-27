Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) shares traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.91. 22,597 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 10,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Taisho Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.01.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.