Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $118,446,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,301. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $102.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,852. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

