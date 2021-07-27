Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $499.61 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.56. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $27,720,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.