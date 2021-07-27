TD Securities Boosts Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target to C$22.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

TSE:WTE traded down C$1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$20.15. 247,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,702. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.95. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of C$13.12 and a 52 week high of C$24.82. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9811435 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

