Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $43.22 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $477.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,945. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $495.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $468.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $195.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

