Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,704 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.13% of First Republic Bank worth $37,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after acquiring an additional 333,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after buying an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after purchasing an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after purchasing an additional 112,805 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,502. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $202.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

