Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 17,348 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,348 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.07. The company has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.21 and a 1-year high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

