Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 45,721 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 45,721 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $56,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,871,000 after buying an additional 1,519,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $259,279,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $178.02. 109,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,026,934. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $323.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.38.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.