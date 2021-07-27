Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 3,150 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $717,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,129. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.14%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

