Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 3,617 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $81,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

