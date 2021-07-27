Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $18,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,429,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134,549 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,719. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

