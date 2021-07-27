Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $67,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $392.29. 43,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,665,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,020,945,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,530 shares of company stock valued at $156,202,987 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

