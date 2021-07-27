Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,487.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $577.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,502. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.53 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.