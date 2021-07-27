Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 22,041 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100,877 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

