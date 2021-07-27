Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 249,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $33.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,646.74. 25,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,684.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,446.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,540.74.

Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

