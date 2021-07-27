Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.780-$-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.40 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.01. 2,530,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,718. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.74. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

