Telsey Advisory Group Raises ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target to $32.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. William Blair began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of ThredUp stock traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

