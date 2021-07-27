Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $528-531 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.52 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.250-$0.290 EPS.

TENB stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.60. 1,619,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,052. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.18 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

