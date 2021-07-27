Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives $93.01 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, July 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

TCEHY stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.90. 18,742,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,910. Tencent has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a market capitalization of $564.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tencent will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.18%.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

