Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Raised to $80.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.60.

THC stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.38. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $73.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after purchasing an additional 67,273 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $2,447,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $9,807,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

